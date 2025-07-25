CHRIS THURMAN: HOME exhibition goes beyond Capetonian anxiety about housing and homelessness
While a celebratory tone marked the opening of HOME last month, there is a solemnity to its mission
Photographer Mikhailia Petersen’s engagement with SA’s perennial housing crisis is born of personal experience. Her mother has been on a social housing waiting list for 15 years — the subject of a portraiture series, We Were Trying To Build a Home. Due to her involvement with Reclaim The City (RTC), photographing residents of the buildings that have been occupied in the movement’s campaign for affordable housing in Cape Town, Petersen is even more committed to this issue.
Now, in collaboration with Wolff Architects and Artists4Equity, she has donned a curatorial hat to stage an exhibition in support of RTC. HOME features pieces that have been donated, or created specifically for the show, by 16 artists working in a range of mediums. Some of them address the topic directly, while others complicate and broaden our understanding of what “home” might mean...
