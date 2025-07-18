The $14.75m sled is so much more than a movie prop
The ‘incomparable movie icon’ is part of the main plot in the 1941 classic ‘Citizen Kane’
18 July 2025 - 05:00
The entertainment world is abuzz with news of the sale of the fabled Rosebud sled from Orson Welles’ 1941 classic Citizen Kane.
The website Intelligent Collector described the sled as one of only four props in the 125-year history of the movies that achieved the status of “incomparable movie icon”. It forms the main plot point for what many still regard as the greatest film made. ..
