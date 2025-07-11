Five things to watch this week
Modern anti-romance, cold cases, Vietnam War love story, London mob saga and action-comedy adventure
11 July 2025 - 05:00
Too Much — Netflix
Eight years after the end of her critically successful and controversial show Girls changed the television landscape, Lena Dunham returns to the small screen with this modern anti-romance series created in partnership with her husband, musician Luis Felber. Starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, it’s a sharp witty, autobiographically inspired tale of a heartbroken New Yorker’s move to London, where she falls for a charming indie musician...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.