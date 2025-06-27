Why tried-and-tested stories are more popular than original ones
Film audiences seem to prefer content they are already familiar to new ideas
It was supposed to be the big box office Pixar release of the US summer, but the legendary animation outfit’s latest release, Elio, has shocked box office observers and industry experts with a dead-in-the-water $34.9m global opening weekend — the worst in Pixar’s history. With a budget of $150m, Elio, an original story about an orphaned boy looking for love and family, and desperate to be beamed into outer space by aliens, seems to be the kind of quirky family fare that Pixar has relied on for box office domination. But something just isn’t clicking for its target audience.
That’s not just a Pixar problem. BBC critic Nicholas Barber said in a recent article that this was a symptom of a larger trend in the world of children and family entertainment where audiences are more receptive to content they’re familiar with than new ideas. ..
