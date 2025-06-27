Paternoster adds a thriving art scene to fishing cottages and fine dining
Stone Fish Studio and a crop of galleries near the Paternoster Hotel show an impressive range of ceramics and oil paintings
A few hundred years ago — so the story goes — a crew of Portuguese mariners were shipwrecked off what we now call the Cape west coast. When they made their way miraculously to land, their first thought was a prayer of thanks: the “Our Father” or, in Latin, Pater Noster.
This is one of a handful of apocryphal tales offering an explanation for the name of Paternoster, which became one of SA’s most famous fishing villages. It has the ring of veracity to it because, over the centuries, plenty of sailors have been forced to abandon sinking vessels in these parts; there are almost 250 known shipwreck sites between Paternoster and Yzerfontein about 80km to the south...
