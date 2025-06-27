Five things to watch this week
American witch-hunt, deadly games, broadcast journalism icon, cringe comedy and kitchen craziness
27 June 2025 - 05:00
Good Night, and Good Luck live from Broadway — YouTube
Twenty years after he co-wrote, directed and starred in the Oscar-nominated Goodnight, and Good Luck, George Clooney, with co-writer Grant Heslov, adapted it for the Broadway stage. In 2005 the story of TV journalist Edward R Murrow and his courageous fight against the witch hunts of Senator Joseph McCarthy and the House Un-American Activities Committee provided a means of attacking the George W Bush government’s manipulation of the truth to justify its invasion of Iraq. ..
