Five things to watch this week
Submersible implosion, global espionage thriller, chimp moms, troubled daughter drama and South Park meets Ramy
13 June 2025 - 05:00
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — Netflix
The implosion of the OceanGate Titan submersible in 2023, which resulted in the death of its five occupants, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, made international headlines. This documentary takes a deep and not always comfortable look at Rush, and the influence of his greed and ambition on the tragic fate of his deep-sea mission. His need for the spotlight and determination to become the next barrier-breaking tech billionaire ultimately serve as a familiar Icarus warning tale, even if in retrospect it seems horrifically obvious what the results would be...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.