Go ahead, make my day for a few clicks more
An apparently exclusive interview with Clint Eastwood was a collection of old statements from press conferences
Saturday May 31 marked the 95th birthday of legendary and indefatigable actor and director Clint Eastwood. So, it initially made sense that on the day before, entertainment sites were abuzz with clickbait stories that pulled quotes from a just-published and apparently exclusive interview with Eastwood in Austrian newspaper Kurier. The grizzled Hollywood veteran, in production on a new film, had given the paper some suitably tough, juicy opinions on getting better with age and the sorry state of the current film industry, in an era that, according to Kurier, Eastwood bemoaned as one of “remakes and franchises. I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home.”
That Eastwood had taken time out of his busy shooting schedule to give an interview to a small paper in Austria didn’t seem to give any of the mainstream outlets, from entertainment sites like The Hollywood Reporter and Variety to ne...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.