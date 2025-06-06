Five things to watch this week
Murder mystery, coastal town drama, vampire horror, has-been golf pro and David Attenborough
06 June 2025 - 05:00
Sara: Woman in the Shadows — Netflix
The murky Naples underworld serves as a fitting backdrop to this Italian murder mystery series adapted from the novels by Maurizio De Giovanni. When a young man dies after being run over by a car, his mother is convinced there’s something strange behind his death. She may have reason to believe this because she’s no ordinary woman but a former member of a secret service unit. Though she thought she was free of her past, she is drawn back in as she methodically pieces together the truth of what happened to her son. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.