Film shines unflattering light on tech bros who have no clothes
‘Mountainhead’ is a super-smart, barbed attack on the digital era and the dangerously insecure men who sit at the top of it
In his career first as a writer on the razor-sharp political satires The Thick of It and In the Loop and most recently as the creator of the global smash hit, Succession, Jesse Armstrong has demonstrated a unique talent for making dark fun of the powerful and the shallow self-importance of the world’s one-percenters.
Mountainhead, his feature directorial debut, has the feel of a Succession spin-off, but turns out to be a biting and timely takedown of tech-bro plutocracy. Armstrong has once again delivered a super-smart, bitterly barbed attack on the digital era and the dangerously insecure men who sit at the top of it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.