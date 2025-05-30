CHRIS THURMAN: Once seen as kitsch, Tretchikoff painting breaks record
At a high-profile Strauss & Co auction earlier this week, Lady from the Orient was sold for more than R31m
30 May 2025 - 05:00
I was fortunate to grow up in a house full of artwork. My grandfather, an eager sketcher since his days as an Allied soldier captured by the Germans during World War 2, took up painting in his retirement, producing a series of landscapes and still life studies, in watercolours and oils, that adorned our walls.
They are well executed, but of course technical accomplishment is not what matters here. These are the scenes of my childhood, no less than my bedroom or the school sports field or the café down the road where I queued to play arcade games. ..
