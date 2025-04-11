Five things to watch this week
Vatican intrigue, bittersweet dramedy, sexually provocative thriller, dramedy satire and president to the rescue
Conclave — Rent or buy from Apple TV+
Ralph Fiennes gives a career highlight and Oscar-nominated performance in director Edward Berger’s sumptuous adaptation of Robert Harris’ novel of papal intrigue. When a beloved pontiff dies, Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) is tasked with the infuriating and faith-testing job of wrangling together all the potential successors as they participate in the ancient ritual of a conclave to elect his successor. What follows is a thrilling exploration of behind-the-curtain Vatican intrigue and political back-stabbing that’s carried by an excellent cast that includes Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow. The film earned eight Oscar nominations, though walked away with only one, for best adapted screenplay...
