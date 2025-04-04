Five things to watch this week
Long fight for justice, living life to the fullest, motherhood, LA noir and comedy crime caper
04 April 2025 - 05:00
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — Netflix
Director Liz Garbus follows up her 2020 dramatic feature Lost Girls with this documentary series about the true story and long fight for justice for the victims of the Long Island serial killer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.