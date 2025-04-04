Film industry is on the verge of a breakdown
Streamers offer more content than you could hope to consume in a lifetime for the price of one movie ticket
04 April 2025 - 05:00
It’s no coincidence that (slight spoiler alert) the still-to-air two-episode finale of The Studio — Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s bright, funny Apple TV+ satire of the movie business — takes place in Las Vegas at the annual CinemaCon.
CinemaCon, where studios spend millions on bringing out the stars of their upcoming releases to encourage cinema chains to book their productions, has become an increasingly desperate and significant sales pitch for film producers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.