BIG READ: The state of SA’s and Africa’s art
There is plenty to listen to, look at, read and take in at this year’s Stellenbosch Triennale
Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a two-hander by British playwright Sam Steiner that now has an SA incarnation, an entertaining and poignant production featuring Jessie Diepeveen and Maxim du Toit under the direction of Henu Baden. Lemons tells the story of a couple who must navigate the introduction of a law restricting the number of words everyone can speak each day to 140. It’s a play with a political edge, showing how quickly fascism asserts itself in “democratic” societies.
But it’s primarily a play about love and language: about how words serve us and fail us, about how an unbridgeable gulf can develop between people even when we have thousands of words at our disposal, and about how we can still connect in the absence of adequate verbal expression...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.