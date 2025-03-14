Why Disney wants a low-key ‘Snow White’ debut
Angry people from all sides of the US political spectrum want to voice their outrage about the movie
14 March 2025 - 05:00
You would think that the premier of Snow White — yet another live-action remake of a classic animation that nobody asked for — would be a typically well-covered red-carpet extravaganza. In a politically tense world, however, Disney has decided it will happen without the usual media presence.
That’s because, for reasons it didn’t explain, the House of Mouse announced this week that media coverage for the event will be limited to photographers and its own in-house crew...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.