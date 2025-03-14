Five things to watch this week
Wrenching drama series, woman who broke showbiz boundaries, Hugh Grant horror, comedic crime caper and drug dealer showdown
Adolescence — Netflix
Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and impressive youngster Owen Cooper star in this emotionally wrenching British social realism series created by Graham and Jack Thorne. Each episode is filmed in one continuous take, and the results are tense and claustrophobic. The show examines the story of a teenage boy who is arrested for the murder of a classmate and the effects of this seemingly inexplicable tragedy on his family and those around them. Its technical achievements aside, it’s impressive for its engaging performances and dramatic story, which draw you into the small but urgent crisis faced by its all too ordinary characters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.