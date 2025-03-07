There’s a new Bond villain in town
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos now has creative control of the James Bond franchise
It’s not only the editorial pages of The Washington Post and the approval of US President Donald Trump that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has set his sights on this year. The billionaire and amateur astronaut has also finally wrested creative control of the James Bond franchise from the Broccoli family, who have produced every Bond film since Sean Connery debuted as 007 in 1962’s Dr No.
As a recent Hollywood Reporter article noted, much like Elliot Carver, the tech tycoon villain with global domination ambitions played by Jonathan Pryce in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, Bezos “now controls one of the world’s largest tech companies, one of the world’s largest streaming services in Prime Video, one of the world’s pre-eminent news organisations and even a company sending rockets into space and satellites into orbit, Blue Origin”...
