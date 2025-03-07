Five things to watch this week
Tale of injustice, Sicilian aristocrats, New Jersey renaissance man, return to Hell’s Kitchen and Manson murders
Nickel Boys — Prime Video
RaMell Ross’ feature debut is one of the year’s boldest and most visually inventive dramas. Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, it’s told almost exclusively in first-person point of view as it follows the friendship between two young African-American men whose lives are derailed after they’re sentenced to serve time in the unforgiving hell of a 1960s-era Florida reformatory. It’s radical cinematic trick may prove difficult for some viewers, but if you stick with it, you’ll be rewarded with a gut-wrenching tale of injustice and broken lives that you in the shoes of its characters like few other films have managed to...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.