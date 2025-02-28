Five things to watch this week
Video game Shakespeare, David Lynch out-takes, Florida man antics, real-life horror story and basketball family
Grand Theft Hamlet — Mubi.com
During the Covid 19 pandemic British actors Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen found themselves trapped at home and out of work. Determined to not let lockdown dampen their creative spirits, they set about staging a production of Hamlet, calling for interested people to audition and trying to drum up an audience, within the ultra-violent chaotic virtual world of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA). Crane and Pinny Grylls’ documentary of this innovative idea follows the process within the world of GTA and offers a hilarious and inspiring reminder of the power of creation by any means...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.