Cape Town Opera makes sure no-one says ‘opera is not for me’
Bringing ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’ to life on stage at the Wave is Victoria Stevens, an SA director based at the Mannheim National Theatre
Over the past few years, Cape Town Opera has been on a mission: to make sure that no-one who loves music can say, “Opera is not for me!”
Their 2025 season has been curated to provide variety, depth, novelty and, yes, a few familiar favourites. There is Gabriel Fauré’s haunting Requiem, performed with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, at the Toringkerk in Paarl over Easter. Then it’s a run of Verdi’s Aida in May (with the full treatment, short of bringing elephants onstage). June and July will see the return of the Opera Blocks programme for young children, while in August, a production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute will play especially for school learners...
