Five things to watch this week
A devilish Marlene Dietrich, delightful romcom, Mogadishu docuseries, superhero satire and horror-romance
Witness for the Prosecution — Prime Video
Billy Wilder was the Hollywood Golden Age’s greatest director of fast-paced, whip-smart comedies, but he was also, as demonstrated by this classic 1957 courtroom drama, a master director of thrilling character-driven drama. Starring Tyrone Power, a fabulously devilish Marlene Dietrich and the always-entertaining Charles Laughton, it’s an adaptation of the blockbusting stage play by Agatha Christie. Power plays nice-guy Leonard Vole who, when he’s accused of murder, must rely on the skills of Laughton’s veteran barrister, Sir Wilfrid Robarts, to clear his name even as a loophole allows the testimony of Vole’s bitter wife, Christine (Dietrich), to threaten to sink him...
