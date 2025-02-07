Five things to watch this week
07 February 2025 - 05:00
Vietnam: The War that Changed America — Apple TV+
The war that changed how the world thought about war and that stirred so much anger that opposing opinions on it threatened to tear societies apart as young people took to the streets, the Vietnam War has been the subject of countless, excellent documentaries and series. Now, in time for the 50th anniversary of the war’s end, this new docuseries, narrated by Ethan Hawke, offers another examination of the war and its effect on America. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.