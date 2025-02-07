‘Emilia Pérez’ has an Oscar problem
The film is mired in controversy after bigoted and callous comments its star made years ago resurface
When the Oscar nominations were announced on January 23, there was much for the creators and producers of Emilia Pérez to crow about. The Netflix-produced left-of-centre “crime opera”, directed by French director Jacques Audiard and starring Zoe Saldana and Spanish trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, received 13 nominations, including best picture, director, leading actress for Gascón and supporting actress for Saldana, breaking records for the most nominations for a non-English language.
It also heralded a major Oscar first when Gascón became the first trans person to be nominated in the awards’ history. Netflix, Audiard and his cast and crew had plenty to celebrate, and normally at this point in the Hollywood awards calendar, they’d be seen drinking champagne and laughing on the red carpets and at the glamorous lunches that fill the weeks leading up to the announcement of the Oscars on March 3...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.