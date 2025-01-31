Legislation most film lovers can get behind
Connecticut senator Martin Looney wants theatres to be honest about what time movies actually begin
If you’ve been watching US confirmation hearings for the Donald Trump cabinet nominations, you may be depressed and exasperated by the way in which what passes for due process in the US government seems to be ineffective window dressing, incapable of preventing the country from rapidly becoming a Will Ferrell movie made real.
Fear not, though, because in Connecticut, “the nutmeg state” or “the land of steady habits”, a hero is emerging: a man who will revive liberal faith in US governance and isn’t afraid to stand up for what’s right, even in the face of insurmountable idiocy. That man is state senator Martin Looney. While Rome is burning, Looney, a 73-year-old legislative stalwart who has held his seat since 1993, is trying to put out the fires...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.