How will battle-scarred Hollywood weather the wildfires?
The entertainment industry is likely to face another reset once things return to ‘normal’
Underground filmmaker Kenneth Anger referred to Hollywood as Babylon in his 1959 book of film industry scandals, and over the past week Babylon has been burning (to borrow from punk band The Ruts) as the LA wildfires wreak havoc, killing 25 people, destroying 12,000 structures and causing about $250bn in damage.
The fires have also displaced thousands, with 100,000 people under evacuation orders and warnings from the LA fire department this week that more strong winds could result in further spread of the inferno. Some cynics have taken to social media to cruelly jeer at the destruction, posting videos of the blaze accompanied by Public Enemy’s 1990 anthem Burn Hollywood Burn. However, the rap group’s frontman, Chuck D, took to social media to remind ignorant youngsters that the song has “nothing to do with families losing everything they have”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.