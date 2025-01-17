Five things to watch this weekend
Private life of a hippo, dystopian modern work, a missing person, master assassin and morally murky thriller
17 January 2025 - 05:00
Pepe — Mubi.com
It may not be to everyone’s taste but Dominican director Nelson Carlo de Los Santos Arias’ visual essay that’s nominally about the life of a hippo is an entrancing and provocative meditation on a host of ideas. The winner of the Silver Lion for best director at last year’s Berlin Film Festival is a strange, beautiful attempt to bring the consciousness of an animal to imaginative visual life. For SA viewers, there is the added curiosity of the hippo’s inner monologue being delivered in Afrikaans. Weird but ultimately wonderful...
