Mattel sued for Wicked ways of a printer’s gremlin
Website accidentally listed on doll box was of a company producing parody porn movies
06 December 2024 - 05:00
Picture this: you’re a strait-laced, ordinary South Carolina mother, living your perfectly normal South Carolina life when one November day, in the weeks before Thanksgiving, you purchase your daughter a doll made by toymaking giant and Barbie creator Mattel.
Your purchase is to coincide with the release of Wicked, the $145m blockbuster adaptation of the smash-hit, long-running musical of the same name starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The production is intended to be Universal Pictures’ huge bet for big 2024 profit and wholesome end-of-year family extravaganza...
