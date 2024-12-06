Five things to watch this week
06 December 2024 - 05:00
Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars — Mubi.com
When he died in 2022, legendary French New Wave pioneer and lifelong cinematic boundary pusher Jean-Luc Godard was, at the age of 91, still working. His final project, cut short by his death, was a distinctively Godardian, medium-bending, anti-film, film adaptation of Faux Passeport by Charles Plisnier. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.