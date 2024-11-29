Five things to watch this week
WOLF AT THE DOOR — PRIME VIDEO
Danish director Henning Carlsen’s lavish period drama from 1986 offers a solid entry into the painter biopic genre with its examination of artist Paul Gauguin. The artist’s adventurous life included stints in the merchant marines and working as a French stockbroker, before he finally left 19th century bourgeois life to devote the remainder of his life to painting. The film is set during one fateful period during 1893/94 when Gauguin decided to return to Europe after living and working in Tahiti. The film — including a fine performance from Donald Sutherland who died earlier this year — struggles with many of the problems facing films about painters but remains engaging...
