Disney admits nothing but pays anyway
Company agrees to settle a class-action suit accusing it of gender-biased pay discrimination
This week Disney, one of the world’s largest entertainment companies, agreed to pay $43m to settle a class-action suit brought against it by 9,000 female employees accusing it of gender-biased pay discrimination. The terms of the settlement mean that Disney does not have to admit to gender pay discrimination, but the payment represents a step forward in the long battle over the gender pay gap in Hollywood.
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 and brought by LaRonda Rasmussen and Karen Moore, two female Disney employees who alleged that they were paid significantly less than their male counterparts in similar jobs. The rest of the women who joined the class-action suit were employed between 2015 and the start of the trial in 2019 and were originally seeking up to $300m in compensation...
