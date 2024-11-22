Five things to watch this week
Line-up includes a neo-noir adventure, Steve McQueen’s take on the Blitz and testimony from women in Afghanistan
Interior Chinatown — Disney+
Executive produced by Taika Waititi and created for television from his own National Book Award Winning novel by Charles Yu, this entertaining comedy explores the history of Asian representation in US culture. Jimmy O Yang stars as Chinatown waiter Willis Wu, who is living a less-than-satisfying life as a background character in his own life story. When he discovers a body in the dumpster behind his workplace he realises that he’s also a background character in a cheesy 1990s police procedural called Black & White: Impossible Crime Unit. As he develops a relationship with the show’s new sidekick, “Chinatown Expert” detective Lana Lee (Chloe Bennet), Willis embarks on a genre-bending journey to improve his credit and solve the cold-case disappearance of his brother “Kung Fu Guy”. Co-starring Ronny Chieng, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Sullivan Jones and Lisa Gilroy it’s a messy, neo-noir adventure that makes some pertinent points about representation and st...
