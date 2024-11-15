Five things to watch this week
The Jake Paul vs Tyson fight airs on Netflix at 3am on Saturday
PAUL VS TYSON — NETFLIX
For its next big bet on live spectacle sports entertainment, Netflix is promising boxing fans a fight it has hopes will become one of the most watched sports events. Influencer, YouTuber and wannabe boxer Jake Paul takes on 58-year-old former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in what at best may be an entertaining spectacle and at worst an embarrassment for boxing purists. It would be nice to think that Tyson would be fighting in a symbolic role for black America against Donald Trump supporting Paul, but Iron Mike has also thrown his hat in the ring for the 47th president. The fight airs live on Netflix at 3am on Saturday...
