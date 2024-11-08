Five things to watch this week
John Williams finally gets a documentary about his distinguished and influential career as modern film music’s most famous composer
MUSIC BY JOHN WILLIAMS — DISNEY+
At age 92, the legendary John Williams finally gets a documentary about his distinguished and influential career as modern film music’s most famous and recognisable film composer. His career began with the hit TV show Gilligan’s Island and includes the iconic scores for Star Wars, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List and Lincoln. He has made music for films that live on in popular culture outside the cinema and earned 54 Oscar nominations and five wins for his work. Director Laurent Bouzereau pays fitting and adoring tribute to Williams with lots of help from his collaborators, including Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, George Lucas and JJ Abrams, who are all comfortable and pleased to be speaking about their long history of working with the composer. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.