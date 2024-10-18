Five things to watch this week
Self-portrait of William Kentridge, bittersweet ode to biker gangs, fall of Alex Jones, dangerous dating game and Jilly Cooper’s bonkbuster
SELF-PORTRAIT AS A COFFEE POT — MUBI.COM
Shot predominantly in artist William Kentridge’s Johannesburg studio during the pandemic, this nine-part series explores the creative process and the importance of the studio in Kentridge’s practice. Using his signature techniques of charcoal drawn animation, insertion of himself into the frame and footage of the artist at work with many of his regular collaborators, the series, which premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, is, in Kentridge’s own words, “intended as a polemic experience about a way of working, a conﬁdence in giving an image the beneﬁt of the doubt, and seeing what emerges ... At its heart this is really a series about the optimism and agency of making, itself.”..
