Five things to watch this week
Sibling bond, killer brothers, heartfelt indie gem, The Penguin’s Gotham City and French fashion drama
20 September 2024 - 05:00
His Three Daughters — Netflix
Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star as the three daughters of the title in writer-director Azazel Jacobs’ bittersweet testimony to the power and fragility of sibling bonds. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.