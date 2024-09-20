Every celebrity gets a docuseries
20 September 2024 - 05:00
Over the past decade there’s been a surge in documentaries and docuseries about celebrities. As a recent article on IndieWire points out, documentaries about Celine Dion, Simon Biles, Steve Martin, Elton John, Pharrell Williams and Brian Eno have been released just in 2024.
For producers looking to feed the beast that is the celebrity documentary genre, the question isn’t so much who’s next, but rather who’s left? For serious documentary audiences, it’s a question of whether the frantic production of celebrity-focused fare may lead to more serious films in the burgeoning genre...
