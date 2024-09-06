Unearthed Italian opera Dalinda premieres in Cape Town
Zimbabwe-born Molly Dzangare is the soprano who takes on the titular Dalinda role
06 September 2024 - 11:41
Renowned Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti’s opera, once thought lost, has been pieced together and is now set to have its first full performance in SA, with students taking the stage under the guidance of a seasoned conductor.
While excerpts from Dalinda were presented in Berlin in May 2023, the complete opera — written in 1838 and only reconstructed in 2019 — will make its world premiere at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town. ..
