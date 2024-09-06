Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this week

BL Premium
06 September 2024 - 05:00
by Tymon Smith

KINDS OF KINDNESS — DISNEY PLUS

Yorgos Lanthimos follows up the Oscar-winning success of Poor Things with a return to the absurdist, dark surrealism that made his name in films like Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer in this at times uneven but intriguing three-part anthology. ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.