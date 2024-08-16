Joaquin Phoenix acts out again
The actor pulls out of film about a gay romance five days before it was due to begin production
In 2010 Joaquin Phoenix starred as a version of himself in Casey Affleck’s mockumentary I’m Still Here in which the actor had a meltdown and embarked on a new career as a rapper. Fourteen years later, Phoenix has just caused havoc in Hollywood in a moment that seems to mirror the fictional one he and Affleck created.
After having committed to director Todd Haynes’ new untitled film about a gay romance in the 1930s — which Phoenix had brought to Haynes and his longtime producer and renowned Hollywood LGBTIQ+ activist Christine Vachon — it was announced this week that Phoenix was pulling out of the film, just five days before it was scheduled to begin production...
