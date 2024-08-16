Five things to watch this week
Fun in the City of Love, ‘Fargo’ is back, ideological loyalty uncovered, detective comedy caper and cross-dressing killer thriller
16 August 2024 - 05:00
EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 4 — NETFLIX
The frothy comedy starring Lily Collins as the US marketing manager for a French firm in the City of Love returns for a fourth season of romantic thrills, spills and personal development challenges. Emily Cooper tries to move forward after the bombshell revelations of the third season, which saw her dumped by boyfriend Alfie, still pining for chef Gabriel and seemingly unable to be with either of them. It’s silly but enjoyably soapy fun and there are plenty of surprises in store for fans...
