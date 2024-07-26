Five things to watch this week
Uncomfortable dark comedy, 14th century classic gets Covid treatment, dystopian drama and the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman
26 July 2024 - 05:00
The Curse — Showmax
Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal) and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems) team up for this dark comedy that takes cringe humour to new heights of excruciating but brilliantly observed discomfort. Fielder and Safdie write, direct and star alongside Oscar-winner Emma Stone in a show that’s hard to describe but impossible to forget and best watched with plenty of breaks between its increasingly uncomfortable episodes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.