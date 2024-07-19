The shows and stars getting the Emmy nod
Netflix, unsurprisingly, leads the pack, with 107 nominations across all the categories
We’ve already had one Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony this year and now there’s another one. That’s because the 2023 awards were delayed by the strike in Hollywood and so their usual September announcement was delayed until January 2024. Now it’s almost business as usual and, with the announcement on Wednesday of the 2024 nominations, there are some surprises, snubs and overdue recognitions on the list.
Netflix leads the overall nominations podium with 107 across all the categories, a once surprising fact that’s now become commonplace. The biggest surprise was that FX — the home of The Bear, Shogun, Reservation Dogs and Fargo — earned 93 nominations across all categories to place the studio in second place above veteran Emmy sweeper HBO, which managed only 91 nominations for this year. That FX achievement was helped in no small part by the record 23 nominations earned for the second season of The Bear, after its 10 wins for 2023, which already stand as an Emmy record for the fi...
