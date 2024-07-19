CHRIS THURMAN: Solo show explores wounds of segregation and racism
In ‘Pieces of Me’, Bo Petersen depicts the far-reaching effects of her father’s decision to ‘try for white’
With the help of philosophers of language like JL Austin and feminist theorists like Judith Butler, we have come to recognise identity as performative. Through our speech acts, through our gestures and — especially in a digital age — through the virtual versions of ourselves we project into the world, we create and curate identities.
To be recognised, however, we are expected to conform to certain categories. And so the world also imposes our identities on us through performance; for Butler, famously, this starts the moment we are born and someone declares “it’s a boy!”, or “it’s a girl!” Our bodies can speak, but they often do so ambiguously, and others choose how to “read” or interpret them. Thus, as Butler puts it, “we are both formed and we form ourselves, and that’s a living paradox”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.