Five things to watch this week
Sci-fi odd couple, animated food, idealist anarchists in Mexico, Simone Biles and a beleaguered bookie
SUNNY — APPLE TV +
Rashida Jones brings her talent for deadpan comic timing to this artificial intelligence (AI) focused comedy that turns out to be much better than its on-paper premise promises. Jones plays Suzie, an American living in a near-future Japan who, after the disappearance of her husband and son in a mysterious plane crash, is given a domestic robot made by her husband’s electronics company. The sci-fi odd couple develop a relationship that’s at first characterised by deep mistrust on Suzie’s part but soon becomes a charming examination of loneliness, the impossibilities of really knowing anyone and the question of whether AI can actually be a force for good, rather than the evil it’s often feared to be...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.