Catch up with international highlights at Durban festival
The lonely lives of working-class Finns, stories of refugees and activists in Europe, and restitution of African objects seized by colonial powers
12 July 2024 - 05:00
The 45th edition of SA’s longest running film festival, the Durban International Film Festival, begins next week.
There are plenty of feature, documentary, short and surfing movies in the 2024 line-up and as always the festival offers a rare opportunity for local film lovers to catch up with some of the international festival circuit’s recent highlights...
