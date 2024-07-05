CHRIS THURMAN: Women’s underwear as art and statement
Shaun Motsi has produces deceptively simple paintings of chocolate and Kresiah Mukwazhi uses bra straps to create colourful patterns
Two exhibitions on display at Cape Town’s blank projects straddle European art history and the African present day.
This connection occurs, first, on the level of method and material. Shaun Motsi’s Browns, four deceptively simple oil paintings of squares of nutty chocolate, invokes the Renaissance techniques of brunaille (monochrome painting using only shades of brown) and trompe l’oeil (a three-dimensional effect on a two-dimensional surface). By contrast, most of the works in Kresiah Mukwazhi’s Body Count have been created using what is probably a world first: the artist has stretched hundreds of bra straps across canvas to produce colourful striated patterns...
