Can Joe Biden convince Hollywood he deserves a sequel?
Some of the biggest and most consistent sources of donations are agitated after a bad TV appearance
It’s not only the Democratic Party’s political leaders and movers and shakers who are concerned about US President Joe Biden and his run for re-election after last week’s widely criticised debate performance.
The moneyed inhabitants of the top echelons of Hollywood who have consistently been some of the Democrats’ biggest and most consistent sources of major donations has been ripped apart by what they saw on their television screens during the first US presidential debate and are calling for his head, claiming that the 81-year-old’s team lied to them about his physical and mental ability to lead a successful campaign against the unplayable, deranged and dangerously orange-tinged 78-year-old Republican nominee, Donald Trump...
