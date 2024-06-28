Hollywood gets on the climate change bus, at last
It is likely to make an appearance in most shows and films in the future — directly, indirectly or tangentially
It has been one of the most urgent and “burning” issues of our recent existence but in Hollywood, arguably still one of the greatest influences on the shaping of popular mainstream culture, climate change has for many years remained conspicuously absent from the narratives of major big- and small-screen productions — except, of course, when it serves as vehicle for a catastrophe that humanity chooses to ignore and that results in a dystopian future postapocalyptic wasteland that only Will Smith can survive.
With temperatures in the northern hemisphere summer this year breaking records and ringing alarm bells for an increasingly hotter future, Hollywood has also slowly but surely begun to get on board the climate change warning wagon as the issue has become woven in to more and more films and television shows...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.