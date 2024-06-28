Five things to watch this week
28 June 2024 - 05:00
Jim Henson: Idea Man — Disney Plus
Ron Howard’s documentary about the genius puppeteer who gave the world the Muppets is refreshingly not the hagiographic portrait you might expect. Henson’s children help to offer insight into his darker side as they recall his difficult relationship with his wife, Jane, though there’s also much celebration of his singular artistry. Brilliant minds don’t always make for amicable people...
